Former Atlanta Braves SS has Hot Start with Colorado Rockies
Former Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia has a strong debut with the Colorado Rockies. He went 2-for-3 at the plate in the Rockies 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. The team had six hits and their new designated hitter accounted for a third of them.
He provided the Rockies with two golden opportunities to get on the board. His first single led off the inning and his second hit gave them runners on first and second with one out. Nothing came of either. The leadoff single was followed by two punch outs and a pop up to shortstop - coincidentally another former Braves player, Dansby Swanson. The next was a double play to end the inning - also a grounded hit to Swanson.
Former Braves shortstops either attempted to make or break the Rockies' night. One of them successfully broke another night for them.
This was at Wrigley Field, so no one can say Arcia was assisted by the elevation of Coors Field to get the ball out of the infield. With the offensive woes, some are probably wondering where has this type of performance been from him.
It could wound up being his standout night with the team. Until that's proven, he's got a nice start for himself with his new home.
The Rockies officially signed Arcia on Wednesday to a Major League contract. He reportedly turned down minor league deals with the New York Yankees and Mets when making his decision. When one deal guarantees you a spot on an MLB roster, that's going to be an obvious decision. It doesn't matter if the team is now 9-47.
The Braves designated him for assignment ahead of the Padres series on Friday and released him on Sunday. The shortstop role had been taken over by Nick Allen, who was acquired for pennies on the dollar over the offseason.