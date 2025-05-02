Former Braves Ace Pitching Out of His Mind For New York Yankees
Former Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried has been electric for the New York Yankees out of the gate. Following a shaky first outing against the Milwaukee Brewers, Fried has allowed more than one run just once. He hasn't allowed more than two runs this season.
In six starts, Fried is 5-0 with a 1.19 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. He's won his last five games with a 0.82 ERA, a 0.91 WHIP and a no-hit bit in that span.
This is the type of start to a season that a pitcher starting the All-Star Game, which would be on his former home turf, and an early front runner for the Cy Young Award winner. There would be no surprise if he won American League Pitcher of the Month for April.
Fried departed from the Braves in free agency over the offseason. He was considered one of the top free agents on the market. He declined a qualifying offer and ultimately signed with the Yankees for eight years, $218 million in December.
In 168 appearances with the Braves, 151 of those being starts, he has a 3.07 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP and 863 strikeouts. He’s made two all-star games, won three Gold Gloves and has received Cy Young Award votes twice. He was the runner-up to Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcántara for the Cy Young in 2022.
This early run hasn't made the Braves choosing to let him walk look too good. Their starting rotation has a 4.36 ERA. There has already been a bit of an injury bug, making Fried's absence more noticeable. Reynaldo Lopez has an outside chance of returning this season, and Spencer Strider's timetable to return from a hamstring injury is to be determined.
It was going to require a lot to go right to make the Braves no miss their longtime lefty. So far, it's been the opposite.
Things are starting to turn the corner at the very least. Chris Sale had two strong outing during the latest roadtrip. AJ Smith-Shawver returned from a stint in Triple-A and had a solid return. He pitched 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball allowing four hits and one walk. If things continue to improve, it'll be easier to stomach Fried's electic start. That being said, there has to be contistency the Braves arms have yet to find.