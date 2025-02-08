REPORT: Former Braves All-Star Finds Home in San Diego With Padres
The San Diego Padres have reportedly agreed to a deal with former Atlanta Braves all-star outfielder Jason Heyward. The Athletic’s Dennis Lin report has been attributed by Fox Sports. MLB Network has also reported a deal.
Heyward most recently played with the Houston Astros. He signed with them at the end of August following his release from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Those 24 games in a change of scenery might have been what earned him another contract.
He slashed .218/.283/.473 with four home runs, nine RBIs and a 112 OPS+. These aren’t standout numbers, but this in comparison to the .208/.289/.393 slash line, six home runs, 29 RBIs and 93 OPS+ in 63 games with the Dodgers. There was a power resurgence.
Even after he got to Houston, he took time to find his footing. But when he did, he was looking like his old self. In his final 13 games, he slashed .270/.341/.622 with five extra base hits. While it's up for debate if this can carry over, he showed he has something left in the tank.
The Padres will hope he can help fill the hole left by the Braves signing away their 2024 all-star, Jurickson Profar. A now former Padres all-star heads to Atlanta and a former Braves all-star heads to San Diego.
During his five seasons with the Braves (2010 to 2014), Heyward and All-Star, the runner-up to Buster Posey for the 2010 National League Rookie of the Year and a two-time Gold Glove winner.
He is also known for his time with the Chicago Cubs, where he was part of the 2016 team that won the World Series for the first time since 1908. While his performance at the plate wasn’t much - he batted .104 that postseason - he made his mark during a rain delay in Game 7 of the World Series. His speech is said to have re-motivated the Cubs, who took the lead and won it all after the delay.