Former Braves All-Star Drops Into Truist Park Ahead of All-Star Game
Former Atlanta Braves all-star pitcher Tim Hudson was spotted at Truist Park during the Braves afternoon game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.
The Columbus, Ga., native spent a few minutes with the FanDuel Sports Network crew chatting about his return.
“Man, it’s great to be back, honestly,” he said. “Seeing these boys out here playing. Putting a few rallies here in a few innings. It was awesome to see.”
His appearance can be seen as a preview to what’s coming up in July. He’s taking part in Chipper Jones’ coaching staff during the Futures Game taking place over All-Star Weekend. Hudson will be the pitching coach for the National League.
The four-time all-star, who turns 50 in July, was happy that Atlanta was getting to experience the All-Star Game.
“What a great opportunity for the city to see some of the great talent in the game,” he said.
He and FanDuel Sports Network reporter and former Braves pitcher Paul Byrd spent some time as well reminiscing about being part of the legendary game between the Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals game featured in the movie “Moneyball.”
Hudson teased Byrd that he was tipping pitches that game.
The Braves acquired him from the Athletics ahead of the 2005 season and stuck around for nine seasons. He finished his time with the Braves with a 113-72 record and a 3.56 ERA. He made an All-Star in an Atlanta uniform during the 2010 season, finishing fourth in the Cy Young voting and winning NL Comeback Player of the Year. He’s now a member of the Braves Hall of Fame, being inducted in 2018.
Hudson had a long and memorable career in MLB. He is one of 21 pitchers all-time with at least 200 wins, 2,000 strikeouts and a winning percentage above .600. He’s also the 15th pitcher (out of now 25) to beat all 30 teams in MLB.