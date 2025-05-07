Two Former Braves All-Stars Headline East-West Classic Roster
Legendary Atlanta Braves outfielders Andruw Jones and Gary Sheffield are two of the top names participating in the upcoming East-West Classic. They are among a few notable former Braves who will be heading to Alabama's Rickwood Field for the event on June 19 (Juneteenth).
All five of his All-Star nods and Gold Glove Awards game during his time in an Atlanta Braves uniform. In 2005, Jones finished as the runner-up behind Albert Pujols for the National League MVP. He missed out on Cooperstown again earlier this year, but the 61.6% of the vote was his best so far. He has been on the ballot for seven years now out of 10 maximum allowed.
Sheffield played in Atlanta for only two seasons, but made one of his nine All-Star teams in a Braves uniform. In 2003, he made the All-Star team and also finished third in MVP voting. He just fell short of the Hall of Fame in his final year of elligibility on the ballot. He got just 63.9% of the vote (needing at least 75% to be voted in).
Other former Braves who were announced on the roster include outfielders Michael Bourn, Justin Upton, BJ Upton, Nick Swisher and Matt Kemp. Starting pitcher Scott Kazmir pitched for the Braves in Spring Training, but never appeared for them in a regular season game.
The East-West Classic is played in honor of the late legendary New York/San Francisco Giants outfielder, Willie Mays. The Alabama native played for the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues to start his career. Rickwood Field was the home of the Black Barons from their inception in 1920 until their final game in 1960.
Rickwood Field is the oldest professional baseball stadium in the country, opening in 1910. That's two years before the opening of Fenway Park in Boston.
First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. CT. The game will last five innings or two hours, whichever comes first. Ahead of the game, there will be a home run derby that starts at noon CT.