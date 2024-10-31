Former Braves Star Freddie Freeman Wins World Series MVP
Former Atlanta Braves star first baseman Freddie Freeman wraps up a historic World Series run with the honor of being the 2024 World Series MVP.
He will finish off his run with a .300 batting average with an OPS of 1.364 with four home runs and 12 RBIs. He only struck out once, and it was his last at-bat of the entire series.
“This is everything,” he told Fox Sports’ Kevin Burkhardt as he received the award.
But Freeman didn’t just have a dominant run, he set multiple milestones along the way. It’s one of the few times that a most valuable player was decided from virtually the beginning of the series.
First, was his walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning to win it 6-3. It was the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history. Then, he homered in the first four games. Going back to the 2021 World Series with the Braves, he went on a six-game homer streak in the World Series - which is a record.
The last piece of his historic performance was his 12 RBIs, which tied a record set by Bobby Richardson, who happened to be a Yankee, in the 1960 World Series. However, Richardson required six of the seven games in that series to reach 12—Freeman only needed five.
Also, Freeman gets to celebrate a championship. Richardson is the only losing World Series MVP to date.
For Braves fans who had to sit and watch two teams they would prefer never to see win at all play each other in the World Series, they can at least be happy their former star was the standout.
This came after battling an ankle injury during the NLDS and NLCS. He got valuable rest time and was able to dial in.
Freeman takes home his second World Series ring of his career. Make that two-for-two in trips to the Fall Classic - and in two of the last four Fall Classics overall nonetheless.