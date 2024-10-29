Former Braves Star is the Clear World Series MVP for the Dodgers
Former Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman has come alive in the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers. From movie moments to just sheer dominance, he’s long made the case to be World Series MVP.
The heroics began in the bottom of the 10th inning of Game 1 with the New York Yankees leading 3-2. After Mookie Betts was intentionally walked to load the bases with two outs, Freeman blasted an inside fastball from Nestor Cortes into the right field stands for a walk-off grand slam.
Kirk Gibson must’ve been proud of that moment.
For good measure, this was the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history.
In Game 2, with the Dodgers up 3-1 in the third inning, he smacked a solo shot to put the Dodgers up 4-1 en route to a 4-2 win.
Two home runs in a single World Series over six or seven games would be impressive. Back-to-back games with home runs, including a walk-off, are extremely impressive. But Freeman wasn’t done. In the bottom of the first, Freeman put the Dodgers on top with a two-run shot.
The man has homered in every game. As a matter of fact, he’s homered in five straight World Series games going back to the last two games of the 2021 World Series.
Even beyond the long balls, it’s wild how much better he’s doing than the Yankees as a team. Following his third home run, Fox put up a graphic showing his stats compared to the Yankees.
He’s out-homering them. He has driven in more runs. He’s even managed to go three games without a strikeout because he’s seeing the ball so well. Meanwhile, the Yankees have struck out an abysmal 23 times.
In a year that was all about Shohei Ohtani’s arrival on a playoff team and having the first 50-50 season, in a World Series where the highlight was he would be up against Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, it’s Freeman having the Hollywood-like moments.
And it was completely unexpected with Freeman battling an ankle injury most of the playoffs. He had missed games and wasn’t performing too well when he was in the lineup.
Heading into the World Series, Freeman was slashing .219/.242/.219. He had no extra-base hits and had a single RBI.
In three World Series games, he’s slashing .333/.385/1.250 with three home runs, seven RBIs and a triple. Looks like the ankle is fine now.
The Dodgers would not be in the position they are right now without Freeman. The Yankees take Game 1 if he doesn’t walk it off. They would have tied the game late in Game 3 without his two-run shot to open scoring. This could turn a 3-0 series lead into what could potentially be a 2-1 deficit quickly.
That defines an MVP. Braves fans don’t have to be happy about the Dodgers winning a World Series. But there are definitely many who are happy to see Freddie leading the way.