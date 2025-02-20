Former Braves Playoff Hero Belts First HR of Spring with Dodgers
Former Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Eddie Rosario flashed his bat to open the 2025 Cactus League season. In the bottom of the second inning against the Chicago Cubs, he belted a solo shot out to center field to open scoring. Rosario's home run was the first by any hitter in Spring Training this season.
He hit it high and it got out in a hurry.
Braves fans got their fare share of home runs from Rosario during the World Series run in 2021. After being acquired at the deadline from the Cleveland Indians, Rosario slashed .271/.330/.573 with seven home runs.
In the 2021 National League Championship Series, coincidently againt the Dodgers, Rosario earned the NLCS MVP honor for slashing .560/.607/1.040 with three home runs and nine RBIs en route to series victory in six games.
The Braves went on to beat the Houston Astros in the World Series in six games.
Rosario stuck around until the end of the 2023 season and briefly returned in 2024 after an early season stint with the rival Washington Nationals. Two days after the Nationals released him July 3, the Braves signed him to a minor league contract.
He hit a 408-foot shot for Triple-A Gwinnett that earned him a spot back in Atlanta the next day.
In his return to the Braves, he went 1-for-4 with a run scored. However, Rosario was unable to help re-spark a struggling, injured offense. In 24 games, he batted .154 with three home runs and a double. He had just 12 hits and three walks in 84 plate apperances.
Thirty-one days after he made his return, he was designated for assignment and he elected free agency. He signed with the Dodgers on a minor-league deal and is in big-league camp as a non-roster invitee. He is currently assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.