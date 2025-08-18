Harris Sees Braves Record Streak End, Hitting Streak Remains Alive
Standing alone in the Atlanta Braves' history books wasn't meant to be for Michael Harris II. On Sunday, he went 1-for-5 against the Cleveland Guardians to help the Braves win 5-4. However, while the winning streak continues, Harris' record-tying run came to an end.
His eight consecutive games with multiple hits came to an end. He matched a streak accomplished by the likes of Hank Aaron and George Sisler. Even if it's over, it's still a monumental run. It embodies the turnaround the center fielder has been on.
For most of this season, this run felt inconceivable. He was last in MLB in on-base percentage and OPS heading into the All-Star Break. This streak helped elevate him to being one of the top hitters in the game since the Break.
On the brightside for Harris, he still has another streak going. He's on a 10-game hitting game. During this run, Harris is batting .452 with a 1.286 OPS, four home runs, eight total extra-base hits and 13 RBIs.
For starters, it's the fourth time he's acheived a hitting streak of at least 10 games or more. His personal record is 15, which he reached during his Rookie of the Year Award-winning season in 2022.
Now, let's compare it to Braves history.
For those who are curious, the short answer for how many players have had a 10-game hitting streak in franchise history is, well, a lot. Stathead crashed in the effort to get an exact number, but there have been more than 600 players who have had a 10-game hitting streak in a Braves uniform.
It's not even the longest streak this season. That season high belongs to Ozzie Albies with 13 games in a row. So, even with how his season is going, he has that going for him.
Even Gio Urshela, who didn't sigh with the Braves until August last season, had a streak that lasted 11 games. Why am I pointing his all out? Because it's fun discussing where Harris is now at and the chatter about what he can still do.
If he wants to break the franchise record, he'll need to keep this up for 28 more games. The current record belongs to Boston Braves outfielder Tommy Holmes, who set the record in 1945. The longest streak in Atlanta is 33 games by Dan Uggla in 2011.
Freddie Freeman was the last Braves player to reach 30 games when he did so back in 2016.
He's got a few weeks of keeping this up to, but if he gets there, he has some fan favorites that will be in his company.