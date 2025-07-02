Holmes Has Another Career Day But Braves Bats, Bullpen Flop Against Angels
Grant Holmes delivered another career game, striking out 10 batters, but the Atlanta Braves fell to the Los Angeles Angels, 4-0.
Holmes pitched six scoreless innings, allowed three hits and three walks in the double-digit-strikeout effort. His 27 swinging strikes were one of the best by a Braves pitcher this season.
It's the second career game of 10 strikeouts or more for the 29-year-old righty.
Holmes attributed his ability to locate the slider, along with his success with his cutter, to reaching this new level of play on the mound.
He picked up his first double-digit strikeout performance in the Braves' 10-1 loss to the Rockies June 15. In that effort, he struck out 15, tied for the second-most in a nine-inning game by a Braves pitcher.
So, the Braves are now 0-2 in games in which Holmes fanned at least 10. Holmes took it in stride, knowing that the game doesn't always go your way even when things go right.
"It's just the life of baseball," Holmes said after the game. "It can be so rewarding and suck so much at the same time."
It's a situation that sums up the Braves' season so far: The starting pitching has been great as of late, but nothing else comes together.
"It's tough. Seems like we're talking about this way too much," manager Brian Snitker said.
Dylan Lee's scoreless streak dating back to May 25 came to an end. He allowed three (all earned) of the Angels' four runs scored in the top of the eighth inning. Enyel De Los Santos allowed an unearned run. Before Tuesday, Lee pitched 15 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings over 14 outings.
The offense went dead silent again. They've been shut out now in three of their last five games and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position Tuesday night. Nine total runners were left on base.
After Tuesday's loss, the Braves are now 38-46 as a new skid starts to unfold. They look to pump the brakes on the skid on Wednesday and avoid another series loss. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.