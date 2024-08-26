Positive Injury Update on Atlanta Braves Outfielder Michael Harris II
Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II is out of the lineup on Monday night as the Braves begin their road series with the Minnesota Twins. However, a hopeful update came on his status going forward.
According to Braves beat writer for the AJC Justin Toscano, Harris said his wrist is feeling better. Assuming his hand feels better, he thinks he will be able to play again in a few days.
Starting center field in his place is Jarred Kelenic, who played in center while Harris was on the Injured List. Jorge Soler will stay in the two spot and Whit Merrifield will bat leadoff. The decision checks. Merrifield was the lead-off hitter for the Royals for years and has 737 games at the position.
Fortunately for the Braves, they won’t be without Harris for long and are able to make temporary alterations to the lineup.
It’s pretty auspicious news after he missed two months in the middle of the season. So, a larger crisis has been avoided. Harris will be back in a few days and Marcell Ozuna won’t miss any time at all.
In 78 games this season, Harris is batting .247 with a .656, seven home runs and 28 RBIs. He hasn’t been the producer at the top of the lineup like his first two seasons in the league. But he’s had his moments since he returned from the Injured List and comes with a strong outfield glove.
It’s a bit of a breath of fresh air seeing players turn out fine after a scare. This team has been battered like crazy with injuries, especially from hit by pitches.
Third baseman Austin Riley went down with a right hand fracture just a week ago and his regular season is essentially over. As the Braves finish the dog-days of summer, they'll need depth in the outfield, including possibly kicking the tires on a Jason Heyward reunion.
But for now, inhale and exhale. Crisis avoided. The Braves return to action on Monday night when they play the Twins. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m EST.