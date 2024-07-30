Insider Predicts Atlanta Braves Add Hot Bat to Team

Sources: Yuli Gurriel had an offer from a team in NPB a few days ago that was finally rejected.



The Braves could call him soon to MLB.



He currently has a 12-game on-base streak and is batting .397 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI in the month of July at Gwinnett, Triple-A. pic.twitter.com/f4IXqWY8wU