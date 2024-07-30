Insider Predicts Atlanta Braves Add Hot Bat to Team
The Atlanta Braves could be adding another notable name to their lineup soon. Gwinnett Stripers First baseman Yuli Gurriel has rejected an offer from a team in Japan, per baseball reporter Francys Romero.
Sources: Yuli Gurriel had an offer from a team in NPB a few days ago that was finally rejected. The Braves could call him soon to MLB. He currently has a 12-game on-base streak and is batting .397 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI in the month of July at Gwinnett, Triple-A.- Francys Romero on X
This could be an indication that the Braves will add him to the big-league roster at some point down the stretch.
In 60 Triple-A games this season, Gurriel is batting .286 with a .837 OPS, nine home runs and 37 RBI. While those are good overall numbers, he’s been tearing it up as of late. He currently has a 12-game on-base streak and is batting .397 with four home runs and 10 RBI in July.
That’s something the Braves need in their lineup. He obviously wouldn’t come and bat .400 at the MLB level, but it’s a sign he’s seeing the ball extremely well - something most of the lineup isn’t doing. It could also prove as insurance against Matt Olson's struggles, though he's shown signs of finally breaking out.
The 40-year old isn't at Gwinnett to develop. If he can help the big-league squad, the Braves will use him.
Let’s not forget he brings plenty of postseason experience with him - trash can jokes aside given he played for the Houston Astros. Gurriel is still a two-time World Series champion and has played in the World Series four times - including the loss against the Braves in 2021.
In his most recent World Series run in 2022, he batted .347 with an .850 OPS with two home runs and four RBIs.
There is no indication of when this could happen. The Braves could still make another move ahead of the deadline, so they’ll likely wait after 6 p.m. Tuesday to make their decision.
It’s going to determine who Gurriel could be replacing or if there is simply an open spot for him to take.
Gurriel could also be a September call up for Atlanta. The rules are a bit different than they were for the longest time. Gone are the days of going crazy with the entire 40-man roster - if a team chose to do so. Now, teams have a 28-man roster in September, an additional two players. Gurriel can jump in without having to subtract anybody.
We’ll know how the chips fall soon enough.