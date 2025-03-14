Key Braves Relievers Dialed In During Loss to Nationals
The Atlanta Braves sent two relievers expected to make an impact in 2025 out to get work in on Friday against the Washington Nationals. Angel Perdomo and Pierce Johnson both had outings that bode well for what they’ll do in the regular season.
Both pitched scoreless outings. Johnson pitched an inning while allowing just one hit and no walks or strikeouts. Perdomo came in for four outs and allowed no baserunners while striking out two.
Perdomo has been in the Braves organization since he was claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates in November 2024. He missed all of last season with a left elbow injury.
This spring, the Braves are finally getting to see what they can make of him. Through seven Spring Training appearances, Perdomo has a 2.45 ERA with six strikeouts through 7 1/3 innings pitched.
Perdomo will look to will the gap by AJ Minter departing in free agency this offseason.
Johnson is back for what will be his second full season with the Braves. So far, he’s had a solid spring as well. Though 4 2/3 innings pitched, he has a 1.93 ERA and five strikeouts.
Last season in 58 appearances, he had a 3.67 ERA, a 1.30 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings of work.
Johnson was acquired by the Braves in July 2023 at the trade deadline from the Colorado Rockies and is in the second year of a two-year deal he signed that following offseason.
The Braves will have a split-squad day on Saturday. One squad will head to Fort Myers to play the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. Chris Sale will pitch against his former team. The other squad will stay in North Port to take on the Minnesota Twins. AJ Smith-Shawver will take the ball to start the game.
