Key Dates to Pencil in For Braves 2026 Schedule
It’s time to start marking your calendars. Major League Baseball has released its 2026 regular-season schedule, and Atlanta Braves fans can start planning ahead.
Let’s take a look at what the key dates are to have on the calendar for next season.
Make note that Spring Training schedules haven’t been released yet. Planning your trip to North Port, Fla., will have to wait.
Opening Week Gets Early Interleague Play Started
The Braves still start the season at home, hosting the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, March 26. There will be an off day, and then the series will resume on Saturday, March 28. They’ll have an interleague-heavy slate to start the year.
The Athletics come to town after the Royals for a three-game series (March 30 to April 1), and they’ll also play the Angels, Guardians and Tigers in April. The Tigers and Guardians will be at home.
Home Interleague Games:
- Royals (March 26, March 28, March 29)
- Athletics (March 30 to April 1)
- Guardians (April 10 to 12)
- Tigers (April 28 to 30)
- Red Sox (May 15 to 17) designated rival
- Blue Jays (June 2 to 4)
- Rangers (July 17 to 19)
- Rays (Sept. 8 to 10)
Division Matchups
National League East play will get underway for the Braves when the Marlins come to town April 13. They’ll see three of their four division foes within the first month.
- Marlins at home (April 13 to 15)
- Phillies (April 17 to 19 road, April 24 to 26 home)
- Nationals (April 20 to 23 road)
The Braves will not see the Mets until they head to Queens on June 12. The first time they come to Atlanta will be over Fourth of July weekend. There is at least one division matchup each month on the calendar.
Holidays at Home
Along with hosting the Mets over July 4th weekend, they’re at home for the following holidays:
- Memorial Day Weekend (Nationals May 22 to 24, no game on Memorial Day itself)
- Father’s Day Weekend (June 19 to 21)
Other Key Dates
Here are a handful of other key dates that wouldn't to have on your calendar as well.
- MLB All-Star Game (in Philadelphia): Tuesday, July 14
- Home Run Derby (in Philadelphia): Monday, July 13
- Final Homestand: Cincinnati Reds Sept. 22 to 24
- Last Series of Season: at Marlins Sept. 25 to 27
- Dodgers in Atlanta (return of Freddie Freeman): Aug. 25 to 27