Luke Williams, Chadwick Tromp Check Into Lineup for Series Finale Versus Cubs
The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs are letting the kids play today.
A day after the Braves got a dominant complete game from lefty Max Fried, who outdueled Cy Young finalist Justin Steele in Atlnata’s 9-1 win, both teams are sending young promising arms to the mound for the series finale.
Atlanta called up top pitching prospect AJ Smith-Shawver for his first MLB action of 2024, while Chicago’s countering with the 24-year-old Ben Brown (1-1, 3.57).
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs on Thursday, May 21st
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr.
2B Ozzie Albies
DH Marcell Ozuna
1B Matt Olson
SS Orlando Arcia
CF Michael Harris II
LF Jarred Kelenic
C Chadwick Tromp
3B Luke Williams
The 21-year-old Smith-Shawver is making his first MLB appearance of 2024 against a team he’s familiar with in Chicago: His last start of 2023 was against them in Truist Park, going 3.2 hitless innings with one run scoring on one walk, striking out two. Owing to turnover in Chicago, there’s only ten total ABs remaining on the 2024 roster from that game.
Here's the Cubs lineup:
LF Mike Tauchman
RF Seiya Suzuki
CF Cody Bellinger
3B Christopher Morel
DH Ian Happ
2B Nico Hoerner
1B Michael Busch
SS Dansby Swanson
C Yan Gomes
Brown, who was called up this season, has never started against Atlanta but faced them as a reliever in last week’s series: He went two innings with one run allowed on four hits, striking out three with no walks. The run was scored by Orlando Arcia, who doubled, thanks to a Zack Short line drive double.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs on Thursday, May 23rd
Tody’s series finale is a day game scheduled for a 2:20 PM ET first pitch. It’s being broadcast on Bally Sports South and Marquee Network, with those out-of-market having the game on MLB.tv.
If you’d rather just listen, the Cubs radio broadcast is available on 670 The Score and WRTO 1200 while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country.