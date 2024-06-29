Marcell Ozuna Joins Atlanta Braves Legend Hank Aaron in Prestigious Club
This season, the Atlanta Braves’ best offensive player has been designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. But just how good he's been since the start of last season puts him among some of the Braves all-time greats including the legendary Hank Aaron.
While he may not win the proper All-Star recognition due to the flawed fan voting system, Ozuna is having a season for the ages in more ways than one. As many know, the Dominican Republic native has had one of the hottest bats in baseball since this time last season.
Per MLB.com’s beat writer, Mark Bowman, the 33-year-old is now etched into Atlanta history, standing shoulder to shoulder with the likes of the legendary Hank Aaron, a comparison that brings a wave of nostalgia to Braves fans.
"Ozuna recently joined Hank Aaron, Eddie Mathews, Fred McGriff and Andres Galarraga as the only Braves who have hit .300 or better, with 55+ HRs, 160+ RBIs and an OPS of .960 or better over any 200-game stretch in franchise history," wrote Bowman on X.
The Hammer. The Crime Dawg. The Big Cat... The Big Bear is in good company.
Ozuna is now officially part of an exclusive club.
At one point, many Braves fans thought Marcell’s career with the organization was dead in the water. Between off-field issues and a .221 batting average in 2021 – things looked bleak for the former St. Louis Cardinal. However, within the past two seasons – he has thrived as the team’s designated hitter, so much so that he has joined Braves greats, namely Hank Aaron, with his offensive firepower. His journey from adversity to success is one that resonates with all of us.
A constant smile in the clubhouse and the inventor of ‘Snitbear’ has been the driving force behind manager Brian Snitker’s team staying afloat this season. His offensive prowess in the past 200 games has earned him a spot with only four other Braves in team history.
The team will need Ozuna to keep hammering away for the remainder of the season. With injuries to numerous other critical players, he is the key to keeping the team’s playoff hopes alive.