Mark Your Calendar: Key 2025 Atlanta Braves Dates and Events
It’s a new year with new things to be excited about for the Atlanta Braves and their fans. This particular year brings special festivities and potential milestones.
With 365 days (or I guess 364 and change) ahead of us, let’s break down what major moments are upcoming this year.
Midsummer Classic Finally Returns
The obvious top highlight is that the MLB All-Star Game will be in Atlanta in 2025. The 95th edition of this game will the be first in Atlanta since 2000. It will be their third time hosting overall, having also hosted it in 1972.
Once the game has been played, each of the Braves' three ballparks they have called home since moving to Atlanta in 1966 will have hosted an All-Star Game.
Atlanta was originally scheduled to host the All-Star Game in 2021. However, the game was pulled and moved to Denver due to MLB protesting a voter law passed in Georgia.
The All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 15 with the Home Run Derby held the night before.
Start Your Engines
After they host the All-Star Game, the Braves and the Cincinnati Reds head to Bristol, Tennessee, for a game at the Bristol Motor Speedway.
What has been officially dubbed the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic will be held on Aug. 2. The stadium can host 150,000 people, setting this game up to potentially break records.
The current record is 115,000 fans when the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the Boston Red Sox for an exhibition game in 2008 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum - the original LA home of the Dodgers from 1958 to 1961.
A key difference is that for this game, they figured out how to not have the left-field corner chopped off.
Potential Hall of Fame Inductions
By the time these festivities come around, the Braves could have additional alumni inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Longtime Braves star outfielder Andruw Jones is within striking distance of the Hall. He now has 61.6% of the necessary 75% of the vote. It would take a jump, but he’s gained momentum over the years.
2018: 7.3%
2019: 7.5%
2020: 19.4%
2021: 33.9%
2022: 41.4%
2023: 58.1%
2024: 61.6%
One big push and his induction will be part of the All-Star Game celebrations.
Former Braves reliever Billy Wagner is even closer to being in the Hall of Fame. He enters his 10th and final year on the ballot after falling short a year ago with 73.8% of voters giving the thumbs up.
He wouldn’t be wearing a Braves cap - he was only in Atlanta for his final season in the bigs. However, the Braves would be mentioned on his plaque, so we’re giving him a shoutout.
Other Key Dates
- Pitchers and Catchers Report: No later than Feb. 14
- First Spring Training Game: Feb. 22 (at Minnesota Twins)
- First Spring Training Home Game: Feb. 23
- Final Spring Training Home Game: March 23
- First Regular Season Game: March 27 (at San Diego Padres)
- Home Opener: April 4 (vs Miami Marlins)
- Season Finale: Sept. 28