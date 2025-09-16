Matt Olson Lone Braves Player Predicted to Win Gold Glove
In the midst of his recent performance at the plate, Matt Olson is predicted to be rewarded for his defensive efforts. MLB.com projected the Atlanta Braves’ first baseman to take home the Gold Glove at his position in the National League.
He was a finalist for the award last season, losing out to then-Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker.
Should he take home the award, it would be the third of his career and his first since he won his second straight in 2019. Both of those award-winning seasons came when he was a member of the Oakland A’s.
MLB.com writers Jared Greenspan and Jason Foster like Olson’s chances because of his plus-seven field run value, which is tied with Ty France for the best in baseball. The initially Twins and now Blue Jays first baseman is their frontrunner for the American League honor at the position.
Olson is also a favorite because of his 16 defensive runs saved and his 133 assists, both of which are career highs.
This wasn’t part of his case, but all but a handful of late innings this season have seen the position anchored by Olson. He plays the position at a high level while also doing it day in and day out without taking a game off during the season.
It’s an overlooked aspect of the Iron Man race. He’s not just in the lineup. He’s not even taking a day to be the designated hitter.
No other current Braves players are predicted to take home the award. Some could potentially be finalists, but they aren’t predicting those.
Last season, Chris Sale was the only other Braves player to be a finalist for the Gold Glove, which he won. It was the first time he won the award in his career. He could have had a chance to defend his title, but he missed too much of the season.
The same can be said for a potential candidate such as Spencer Schwellenbach, who has been out since late June.
Another potential finalist, based on the defensive runs saved metric, is shortstop Nick Allen. He’s tied for second in the National League in that statistical category (12) and is second in the NL in field run value (12).
Cardinals shortstop Mayson Winn is projected to win at that position.
Former Braves pitcher Max Fried is predicted to win the pitcher’s Gold Glove in the American League. Should he win, it would be the fourth of his career and his first since 2022.