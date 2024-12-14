Max Fried Bids Farewell to Atlanta Braves and Fans with Tribute Video
Starting pitcher Max Fried departed from the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday when he signed an eight-year, $218 million deal with the New York Yankees.
However, he didn’t leave without saying goodbye to the fans and organization he spent a decade with.
On Saturday, Fried posted a tribute video on his Instagram page and included a message to the city of Atlanta and the Braves.
“Lots of emotions right now but mostly I’m filled with gratitude and appreciation for all your support these last 10 years.
“Atlanta is the organization that traded for me. It’s where I made my Major League debut. And it’s where, together, we won a World Series!
“I want to thank all my teammates, managers, coaches, the medical, strength and clubhouse staff, ownership, front office, travel secretaries, PR team, media, family relations, chefs, grounds crew, ushers, security, and everyone else who has been a part of this journey. I am extremely grateful for everything you’ve done for me over the years!
“To the fans, thank you for welcoming this West Coast kid and making Atlanta feel like home. It’s been incredible to play for you, feel your energy, and represent the Braves. As I head into this next chapter, I’ll always look back at my time in Atlanta with so much love. It’s truly been an honor
“World Champs forever”
The video included his early years when he was drafted, highlights from the World Series run, his walk-off hit from when pitchers still stepped up to the plate and, of course, that moment in his final start in Atlanta when he tipped his cap to the crowd.
Fried is the second Braves player to put out a thank you video this offseason. Travis d’Arnaud posted a video on Instagram after he signed with the Los Angeles Angels.
In 168 appearances with the Braves, 151 of those being starts, he has a 3.07 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP and 863 strikeouts. He’s made two all-star games, won three Gold Gloves and has received Cy Young Award votes twice. He was the runner-up to Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcántara for the Cy Young in 2022.
The Braves host the Yankees for a three-game series from July 18 to 20. Like with d’Arnaud, a tribute video will be in order.