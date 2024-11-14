Travis d'Arnaud Posts Thank You Video for Atlanta Braves and Fans
Catcher Travis d’Arnaud departed from the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday when he signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
However, he didn’t leave without saying goodbye to the fans who cheered him on for five seasons.
On Wednesday, d’Arnaud posted a tribute video on his Instagram page and included a message to the city of Atlanta and the Braves.
“Atlanta, thank you for everything. Ever since my brother played here, you have been amazing to me and my family. I feel like I was not only part of the team, but part of the city. Thank you to all the fans, the coaches, the staff, and most importantly the players. I made a lot of lifelong friendships and hope for nothing but the best always. Every one of y’all made driving to the field feel like a blessing. I will be forever grateful for everything. World Champs for life!”
For some context for the beginning part of the message, his brother, Chase, played for the Braves in 2016 and part of 2017.
The first half of the video was a full tribute to the 2021 World Series run, including some of his highlights from that run - including his home runs from Games 2 and 3.
The other half of the video consisted primarily of general highlights from at the plate and behind the dish. Among those was his walk-off home run against the Kansas City Royals on Sept. 29 during the late-season playoff push.
d’Arnaud played in 99 games for the Braves in 2024 and 384 across his five seasons in Atlanta. During his time with the Braves, he batted .251 with 60 home runs and 207 RBIs. He was an all-star in 2022 and won the Silver Slugger in 2020.
The Braves will host the Angels for a three-game series from July 1 to July 3. Perhaps a tribute video to reciprocate the message will be in order.