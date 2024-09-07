Max Fried Era for the Braves Must Continue In 2025
The Atlanta Braves are in a dogfight for the NL Wild Card in 2024, and one of their star pitchers put together another masterful performance on Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.
In seven innings pitched, Max Fried allowed just five hits, zero earned runs, and eight strikeouts at a time when the Braves needed him most. As September is here, there is a grim possibility that this could be the last month Fried is a member of the club.
Whenever Atlanta's season ends, playoffs or not, the 30-year-old left-handed pitcher will become a free agent. For general manager Alex Anthopoulos, here are a few reasons why letting his two-time All-Star test the market would be ill-advised.
Like Freddie Freeman, Max Fried means more to the organization than most.
In 2021, manager Brian Snitker and company won the World Series – thanks significantly in part to the all-world talent at first base in Freddie Freeman. Like Fried this offseason, Freeman was set to enter free agency at 31 years old after an MVP season.
Atlanta acquired Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics via trade, but while he is more than capable, he is not the same type of consistent-talent Freeman was or is. Nor does he have to be; however, one must wonder if Anthopoulos wishes the outcome of that business decision was different.
In a perfect world for many fans across Braves Country and Freddie, he would have retired a Brave after all he has given to the city of Atlanta.
"Obviously everyone knows where my heart is in this organization, I don't wanna go anywhere else. I have been here since 2007. Did I think I would be sitting here November 2nd (2021) with not an extension or a contract, no I didn't think that. Everyone knows where my heart is, and this organization means a lot to me." the eight-time All-Star said after winning the World Series in Houston, Texas on November 3rd, 2021.
Of course, Major League Baseball is a business, and very few people live in a perfect world. As a result, the 6-5 220-pound first baseman is now a Los Angeles Dodger—a Dodger who is still playing at a high level despite being 34 years old.
Like his World Series counterpart, the Braves Southpaw would love to remain a Brave. He should be based on his performance this season and what he has given to the organization for the past seven seasons – including the legendary Game 6 of the 2021 World Series.
Despite suffering an injury scare around the All-Star break, Fried has slowly rounded back into form this season. In his last four starts, he has a 2.07 ERA, contributing to the rotation's incredible success.
Spotrac pegs Fried's market value at 6-years and roughly $130 million. $21-million per year and change over six year period for a pitcher who battled injuries is a large pill to swallow. But Fried has proved his worth as a Brave and has a chance to cement his value in September.
The Southpaw will undoubtedly prove his worth with 21 games remaining in the regular season. He could have another incredible playoff performance if the team makes the postseason. If so, the front office will have an even harder time justifying why Max should not be a Brave for at least a few more seasons.