Max Fried Masterful in Potential Final Game with Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves needed a boost to remain in the thick of the playoff hunt on Friday night. Starting pitcher Max Fried gave them that boost en route to a 3-0 win to open their series with the Kansas City Royals.
Fried had one of his best career performances. He pitched 8 2/3 innings shutout innings, allowing just three hits while striking out nine. Additionally, he picked off the 28th runner of his career, the most in Major League Baseball since 2017.
“Knowing this could be the last game that I pitch this season, I just wanted to do everything I could to leave everything out there and try to win," Fried said.
Despite not getting the final out in the game, he received thunderous applause from Braves Country at Truist Park in what could potentially have been his final performance in a Braves uniform.
Closer Raisel Iglesias made sure that he received the game ball regardless. A moment that may signify the potential end of an era in the team’s clubhouse.
The two-time all-star and 2021 World Series champion is set to be a free agent this offseason and will have many suitors.
While the Southpaw was lights out, catcher Sean Murphy came through in a big way to support his starting pitcher with his bat in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Murphy hit a two-run home run off an 81-mph sweeper to left field to give the home team a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, the ‘Big Bear,’ Marcell Ozuna, took his chances to steal his first base since 2022 as he leaped from second to third base. Royals’ catcher Salvador Perez was equally surprised and made an errant throw to third base, which allowed Ozuna to make his way home to put Atlanta up 3-0.
On Saturday, the two teams face off once more.
Reynaldo Lopez will make his return to the mound. He had been on the Injured List since Sept. 10 with right shoulder inflammation. The Royals' probable starter is Seth Lugo, who boasts a 16-9 record with a 3.03 ERA.
First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m.