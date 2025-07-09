MLB to Demonstrate New Rule During All-Star Game in Atlanta
Major League Baseball will be experimenting with a high-profile potential rule change during the upcoming MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta.
According to ESPN's Jesse Rodgers, automated ball-strike system (ABS) will be used for the game. This potential rule change could come into effect as soon as next year. It'll be the same challenge system used for Spring Training.
Each team will be given two challenges. If a challenge is won, the team keeps that challenge.
Only a pitcher, catcher or hitter can challenge a call, and it must happen almost immediately after the pitch. Those who challenge can indicate it by tapping the ball cap or helmet. It has to be on their own accord, without any assistance from other teammates or the dugout.
Rodgers added that MLB's competition committee will meet later this summer to determine if ABS will be instituted next season.
According to the Associated Press, 617 of 1,182 challenges were successful in the 288 exhibition games using the Automated Ball-Strike System. Teams challenged 2.6% of called pitches; offense asked for computer reviews of 4.4% and the defense 1.8%. Batters won exactly 50% of their 596 challenges and the defense 54%, with catchers successful 56% of the time and pitchers 41%.
ABS has been used in the minor leagues since 2021, beginning in the lower levels. By 2023, it had expanded up to Triple-A. In the minors, half of the week is fully ABS while the other half of the week uses the challenge system.
The Atlanta Braves will host the upcoming MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on Tuesday, July 15.