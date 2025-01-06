MLB Insider Explains Why Atlanta Braves' Offseason Has Been Quiet
Almost a week into the New Year, and the Atlanta Braves front office has stayed quiet. Names are coming off the board and none are bound for north Georgia. MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal discussed why that’s the case on his latest Fair Territory Podcast segment.
Rosenthal said the Braves would still like to add a starter and a reliever. He thinks adding a reliever is going to happen. He didn’t state whether or not they will ultimately add a starter, but he emphasized why an addition hasn’t happened yet.
“They’d still like to add a starter and they’d like to add a good starter. Someone that can start a playoff game,” Rosenthal said. “But to this point, nothing in their minds has arisen that satisfies what they are looking for and what they were willing to pay and trade or free agency.”
In the context of this offseason, if the Braves are going to make that splash and potentially exceed the luxury tax, it needs to be worth their while.
Rosenthal thinks an added starter would help as a safeguard. Even if they don’t he likes the options the Braves have.
“It’s still a pretty good group when you look at it,” Rosenthal said.
On his podcast, the Braves projected starting rotation to start the season is Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA), Reynaldo López (8-5, 1.99 ERA), Spencer Schwellenbach (8-7, 3.35 ERA), Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.56 ERA) and Ian Anderson (3-2, 3.96 ERA in Triple-A). Spencer Strider (0-0, 7.00 ERA) is listed as a later addition under “rehabbing.”
Rosenthal addressed the lack of the acquisition of an outfielder. They briefly referenced the signing of Bryan De La Cruz but as a screenshot of a tweet from the Hammer Territory Podcast’s Scott Coleman stating how he isn’t good.
No, really. Nothing was sugar coated. Here’s the exact tweet here:
The reason they haven’t made a major acquisition is that they want a fill-in guy while Acuña is out who can then transition to a backup role. This one is a bit of a waiting game. They have to wait to see which serviceable options end up having to settle for that type of role.
Rosenthal has previously said that the Braves outfield acquisition would come later on as the free-agent market played itself out. This gives a better idea of what he meant by that.
There was no mention of outfielder Jarred Kelenic. However, reading between the lines, it’s safe to assume he will play some kind of role next season.