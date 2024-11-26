MLB Insider Certain Braves Ideal Outfield Bat Emerges Later in Winter
So far, the Atlanta Braves have focused on trimming down their roster and payroll. They’ve traded Jorge Soler, let Travis d’Arnaud head to free agency and non-tendered outfielder Ramón Laureano.
The Braves intended to spend money, so it’s a head-scratcher that makes you wonder, what gives? They have now ditched two outfield offensive options.
MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal views this all as a chess move for offensive upgrades in the outfield later in the offseason.
First they must address the luxury tax.
“While the Braves’ cash payroll might end up higher than it was last season, the team might be inclined to stay under the luxury-tax threshold after exceeding it the past two years,” Rosenthal wrote in his latest column in The Athletic.
The tax for exceeding the threshold for a third season and beyond is hefty. According to MLB.com, the tax is 50%, compared to 20% for one season and 30% for the second. All they have to do is stay under it for one season, and it resets. That’s where the restructuring of Aaron Bummer’s and Reynaldo Lopez’s contracts comes into play. When the pay goes up in 2026, potentially going back over the luxury tax, then it will be a first-year rate, saving the Braves millions.
This year, the threshold is up to $241 million, and the Braves are at $217 million, according to FanGraphs. They have about $24 million to spend.
Even with this valuable cap space, Rosenthal sees the priority being a move for starting pitching.
“It certainly looks like they’re going to sign one significant starting pitcher. They have to,” Rosenthal said when discussing his column on his Fair Territory podcast. “Strider will not be ready to start the season. Fried could be gone. Morton might retire. They have at least one hole in that rotation.”
But even if the Braves focus on the rotation, that doesn’t take away from the incoming chess move.
“Alex Anthopoulos will certainly scan the outfield market, try to come up with some pieces, who can fit until Acuña is coming back.”
Rosenthal feels there is no need to make haste with the outfield offensive signing. The right pick that will contribute but also keep them under the luxury tax is out there if they are patient with it.
“The secondary options likely will need to wait for Soto and Co. to come off the board. And given the number that are available, bargains eventually should emerge.”
Rosenthal listed plenty of left-handed and right-handed hitter options for the Braves.
Lefty:
- Michael Conforto
- Ben Gamel
- Jason Heyward
- Travis Jankowski
- Max Kepler
- David Peralta
- Michael Tauchman
- Alex Verdugo
- Jesse Winker
Righty:
- Mark Canha
- Randal Grichuk
- Austin Hays
- Connor Joe
- Manuel Margot
- Andrew McCutchen
- Tyler O’Neill
- Tommy Pham
- Michael A. Taylor
That third lefty bat on the list should stand out to Braves fans. Heyward was a mainstay in the Braves outfield from 2010 to 2014.
There are also a lot of older but still notable names on this list: 2013 NL MVP Andrew McCutchen, slugger Max Kepler, 2021 All-Star Jesse Winker and 2017 All-Star Michael Conforto. Alex Verdugo makes for potentially a longer-term option at 28 years old.
The most intriguing option might be the 29-year-old Tyler O’Neil. The two-time Gold Glove winner is coming off a 31-homer season with an .847 OPS. It shows what his ceiling is when he can stay healthy - however, that is the big wild card.
In both seasons in which O’Neil played over 100 games, he hit over 30 home runs. That history of uncertainty puts him in the realm of potential bargain options for the Braves - mainly because he would be much more expensive otherwise.
But if they want to roll the dice, this would come with one of the highest ceilings.
The offseason is still very young. We haven’t even reached the Winter Meetings. So, we’ll see how the Braves choose to test their patience and how it pays off in time.