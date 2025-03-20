MLB Insider Sees Braves as Biggest Challenger to Dodgers
The Atlanta Braves have been a perennial contender for the better part of a decade now. However, one MLB insider feels we’re overlooking them heading into 2025. On his Fair Territory Podcast Ken Rosenthal picked them to be the biggest challenger to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“They’re going to be quite interesting. Are they as good as the Dodgers on paper? Well, no; not according to the projections. But this is a formidable team that, frankly, I don't believe we've talked about enough,” Rosenthal said.
He’s intrigued by the recent additions of relievers Hector Neris and Craig Kimbrel and catcher James McCann for depth.
All three of these players are on minor-league contracts, but reports on Kimbrel imply he could be getting ramped up for the Major League bullpen. Neris is also looking like a strong candidate to be added as well.
While McCann is currently depth, given the pesky situation of Drake Baldwin’s service time and Sean Murphy being the catcher, there’s a solid chance he gets a chance this season if he looks good.
Rosenthal especially likes the starting pitching. He doesn’t care if it’s Spring Training because that’s how good they have looked.
“I know it’s Spring Training. It doesn’t count. I know I shouldn’t be paying attention. But the Braves starting pitching looks quite formidable.”
Rosenthal specifically looked at three recent starts over the last few days: AJ Smith-Shawver, Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach. All three of them had hitters looking foolish at the plate with a combined 26 strikeouts in 12 2/3 combined innings pitched.
This didn’t even include Chris Sale, so is coming off winning the Cy Young Award and Triple Crown in the National League.
Lastly, Rosenthal acknowledged that some key stars will be returning this season, including the 2023 National League MVP, Ronald Acuña Jr. Sean Murphy will also be back in April.
It brings the discussion back to the idea that they are adding without actually adding. Strider and Acuña were virtually non-factors last season, the Braves, in a sense added two All-Stars this year.
Projections continue to place the Braves as the top team in MLB, let alone the National League, behind the Dodgers. No matter what didn't happen this offseason, the Braves are still a force. Last season should also serve as a reminder that they were that good despite missing their talent. Now, they'll have it.