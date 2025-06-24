Mock Draft Has Braves Taking Arkansas RHP After Historic CWS Performance
Not long after a historic day from Arkansas Razorbacks right-hander Gage Wood, he's projected to take his talents to Braves Country. In a recent mock draft on MLB.com, the Atlanta Braves were projected to draft Wood with the 22nd pick.
Wood made national headlines early on the Men's College World Series last week when he pitched a no-hitter against Murray State, striking out 19 batters in the effort.
The 21-year-old draft prospect took a perfect game into the eighth inning, hitting a batter for his lone baserunner of the game. It was just the third no-hitter thrown in College World Series history, with the last one coming back in 1960.
A combination of buzz and recent draft history has the Braves taking a flyer on Wood.
'The Braves are comfortable taking pitchers in the first round, and Wood is the hottest name after his historic 19-strikeout no-hitter in the College World Series," his mock draft blurb said.
Wood started 10 games for the Razorbacks this season. He finished with a 3.82 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched with the no-hitter capping off his college career. MLB.com ranks him the No. 50 draft prospect.
If there is a takeaway from what the Braves have experienced the last couple years, they can't have too much pitching. Twenty-one of their top-30 prospects are pitchers, with the vast majority of them being righties. Eight of their top 10 prospects are pitchers. They've been stocking up, taking exclusively arms in the first round of the draft during the 2020s decade.
Should Wood be drafted by the Braves, he would be the fourth college pitcher taken during this time. The most recent was Hurston Waldrep, who was drafted out of Florida in 2023. Waldrep is now the Braves' No. 2 prospect.