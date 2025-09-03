Monthly Award Reveals Braves Iglesias as Good as Ever
The struggles that Raisel Iglesias faced earlier in the season are far in the rear-view mirror. It was announced on Wednesday that the Atlanta Braves closer has been named the National League Reliever of the Month.
For the third year in a row, he's won the award for August and it's the fourth time he's won the award overall - winning it the American League award with the Angels in July 2021.
During his electric month, he had a 0.69 ERA, a 0.62 WHIP, picked up 10 saves, walked zero batters and struck out 13 batters in 13 innings pitched across 12 appearances on the mound.
Nearly half of his 23 saves on the season game during August. At nearly 36 years old, he's looking as good as he ever has.
This month epitomizes the run he's been on since early June. Since June 9, he's had a 1.65 ERA in 34 games pitched. A major reason behind the success is that the home runs that plagued him early on have sized to be an issue. He's allowed one home run since May 23 and that lone home run was back in July.
He lost the closer role after posting a 6.75 ERA. The slider just wasn't breaking the right way, and hitters were taking him deep. Six of the eight home runs he has allowed this season have come off that go-to breaking pitch.
While the slider isn't completely removed from the equation, it's been heavily deemphasized in favor of the four-seamer and sinker. Hitters are slugging .194 and .222 off those pitches respectively. Those adjustments made the difference. He's back to business and is dominating in the closer role once more.
His run couldn't have come at a better time. Free agency is approaching, and he's got to show teams this winter he's still a solid contributor. Earlier this season, he would have likely been settling for a minor-league contract or considering retirement. Now, he's going to be sought after.
The Braves are going to have to take what he's worth under consideration as well. He went from being an easy choice to let walk to someone who they'd want back next year. Perhaps the asking price will help decide that.
At this age, the Braves are going to want something short-term - nothing more than a year or two. They might not want to pay the $16 million again that he's been making the last three seasons. Spotrac estimates he's worth $8.7 million next year, but it's hard to see him talking a near 50% pay cut to pitch for anyone.
Now that he's added this award to the resume, he's only added more leverage this winter.