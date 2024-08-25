New Cogs in Atlanta Braves Machine Fueling Late-Season Push
With the win on Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves have won their third game in a row and have won their fourth consecutive series. Since they dropped six in a row, they’ve won 10 of their last 14.
They’re getting a bit of a cushion again for a playoff spot and are five games back of the Philadelphia Phillies for the division crown with plenty of baseball left to go.
Much of this success is credited to the guys who arrived in a patchwork-effort to create a lineup. This team has faced a plethora of injuries to its roster and has had to assemble what it could from spare parts, some tossed aside by their previous teams.
These metaphorical cogs fit nicely into the machine. Whit Merrifield, Ramon Laureano and Gio Urshela, all of whom started the season on different teams before being released and picked up by Atlanta, have done their part. In the Saturday night win, they all had multi-hit games. Laureano homered to put the game away, and Merrifield scored on Matt Olson’s game-tying double.
Credit to general manager Alex Anthopoulos for knowing the right guys to add.
“Alex has done such a great job. I mean he’s got guys that fit, and they produce,” Braves starter Charlie Morton said after the game.
These additions have been welcomed by both management and the players alike.
“They are just good dudes and they are guys I have been a fan of from across the way,” Morton said. “You hear they are coming in the clubhouse and you get excited about it.”
There’s something about Atlanta that veteran players love. Let’s look at their stats before and after they joined the Braves this season.
Whit Merrifield with:
- Phillies .199/.277/.295
- Braves: .257/.373/.400
Ramon Laureano with:
- Guardians: .143/.265/.229
- Braves: .302/.333/.528
Gio Urshela with:
- Tigers: .243/.286/.333
- Braves: .286/.333/.429
Getting the 2021 band back together didn’t quite work out. But this could be the next rendition of the lowkey moves that build the blocks of a championship team.
The Braves eye a sweep and a fourth straight win when they play the Nationals on Sunday. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. Reynaldo López is scheduled to take the bump for the Braves.