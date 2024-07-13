One Atlanta Brave Out, One Atlanta Brave In, All-Star News
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried is heading to Arlington, Texas. He has been named to the National League All-Star Team, MLB announced on Saturday afternoon.
Fried received his second-career All-Star nod, and his first appearance was in 2022. Fried did not pitch in the 2022 game due to an injury. There are no guarantees he will appear in the game on Tuesday, but he will have a chance this time around.
The Braves now have four all-stars this season as Fried will join his fellow Braves starting pitchers in Arlington, Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez, and outfielder Marcell Ozuna in Arlington.
This will be the first time since 1997 that the Braves will have had three starting pitchers selected to the game.
Fried will fill Phillies starter Ranger Suarez’s spot in the All-Star Game. There was a bit of swapping spots between Braves and Phillies pitchers on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Phillies lefty Christopher Sanchez was selected as a replacement for Braves’ Sale. Sale is pitching on Sunday and has removed himself from pitching contention. One Phillies player replaced a Brave and vice versa.
The move comes after Suarez's initial intention to pitch in the All-Star Game. There is currently no info on why Suarez is sitting out at this time.
In 18 starts this season, Fried has a 3.08 ERA with a 1.157 WHIP, a 135 ERA+ and 95 strikeouts in 108 innings pitched. He also leads MLB with two complete games and one shutout.
In his most recent start, Fried battled Arizona Diamondbacks hitters for six innings allowing just one run and striking out seven.
The 94th MLB All-Star Game will take place at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday, July 16. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. EDT.