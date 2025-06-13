Orioles' All-Star Closer Named A Deadline Target For Braves
The Atlanta Braves are projected to pursue an upgrade for the back end of the bullpen. As part of this projection, The Athletic's David O'Brien named Baltimore Orioles closer Félix Bautista.
Bautista would provide immediate help while also giving the Braves a long-term solution.
"What could make him particularly attractive to the Braves is the fact he’s under team control through 2027 and could take over at closer for the rest of this season and the next two after Iglesias exits as a free agent," O'Brien wrote.
A major hurdle to acquiring his services are that there are other contenders with deeper prospect pools for a better offer. O'Brien listed the Phillies, Diamondbacks, Mariners and Brewers.
The 29-year-old righty has12 saves in 13 opportunitues this season with a 3.22 ERA. It's his first season back since he suffered a UCL injury toward the end of the 2023 season. He ultimately underwent Tommy John surgery.
The Braves bullpen has been in flux over the last couple weeks, seeing multiple pitchers coming in and out. Raisel Iglesias has essentially lost his role as the closer as they try to sort things out. He hasn't pitched in the ninth inning since the 11-10 crushing loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks June 5 and has made a single appearance since then. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning during the 7-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Pierce Johnson has been given some spots in the ninth inning or later, but it hasn't worked out too well. He's allowed a walk-off home run and a walk-off wild pitch. Dylan Lee has recently finished the game to solid results. The bullpen is still in need of quality depth, and this would be a move that signifies that they're not giving up on the season and still intend to contend going forward.