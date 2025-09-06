Ozzie Albies Giving Atlanta Braves Best Run of Season Yet
It’s now Ozzie Albies’ turn to make up for lost time this season. In Friday night’s win over the Seattle Mariners, the Atlanta Braves' second baseman went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
It marked the fourth game in a row that he’s posted a multi-hit game, driven in a run, an extra-base hit and come around to score at least one. Overall, he’s had eight multi-hit games in his last 10.
The multi-hit showing took a page out of Michael Harris II’s handbook.
During his 10-game run, he’s batting .450 with a 1.438 OPS with five home runs, 14 RBIs and nine total extra-base hits. It’s a surefire way to get the season numbers back up in a hurry.
His batting average (.244) and his OPS (.684) are the highest they’ve seen since May 6. His on-base percentage (.311) is the highest it’s been since June 9.
They’re still far from his All-Star numbers, but the fact that he could still potentially finish with a batting average over .250 and maybe get that OPS over .700 with the season he has had is nothing short of astonishing.
“If anybody can do it, Ozzie can cause he never stops believing in himself, and you know, he’s a special guy,” manager Brian Snitker said after the game. “I mean, just the way he looks at the game, and I think he knows the pitfalls that you’re going to go through, and he stays true to himself, believes in himself to get something going like he is.”
Regardless of the outcome of the 2025 season at this point, these Braves stars are out here looking to show that they have some life in them. We mentioned Harris earlier. Raisel Iglesias just took home reliever of the month, and Marcell Ozuna even showed his resurgences at times since the All-Star Break.
It shows that maybe they can get back to where they were and stay there. It gives some hope for the team that this season is a blip on the radar and not the start of a downward trend.
Some may have forgotten already, but Ozzie is now just over a year removed from a wrist injury that took him out for two months last season. That very well could have been affecting him to an extent, and he could be starting to get past it.
Time will tell. A strong push to the finish is only going to encourage the Braves to pick up his $7 million club option. That could suddenly be a steal again.