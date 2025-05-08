Positive Update On Braves Spencer Strider After Latest Bullpen Session
Spencer Strider is another step closer to once again joining the Atlanta Braves starting rotation. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Justin Toscano, Strider has another good bullpen session on Wednesday. The 2023 All-Star feels good and ready.
According to 92.9 The Game's Grant McAuley, Strider will throw another bullpen on Saturday in Pittsburgh. If that session goes well, he could rejoin the Braves rotation without needing a rehab assignment. He's been throwing throughout his recovery.
"The good thing is that he's not his arm that we're gonna be worried about," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "But still, his legs are a big part of what makes him so good. So we want to make sure that that's in the right place too."
This is huge for the Braves since it gets him back a start or two sooner than if he went to Triple-A Gwinnett first.
Should be able to jump back in, he shouldn't have to build up too much either since he's been consistently been throwing.
"I think you just need to use common sense and things like that and assess those in innings with how he gets there."
If Strider is feeling good, he'll be able to test himself him by pitching deeper into the ballgame.
Strider made one start following his return from recovering from UCL surgery. He pitched five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk against the Toronto Blue Jays. Ahead of his second start, he went down with a Grade 1 hamstring injury. He was doing nothing out of the ordinary when the injury happened.
The starting rotation has some bright spots but could still use a healthy Strider. AJ Smith-Shawver has returned to the active roster and is coming off a no-hit bid. Chris Sale and Bryce Elder have looked better in their last couple starts. However, Reynaldo López could be out for the rest of the season. Ian Anderson could eventually be given another shot after he gets stretched out more and further works on his command in Triple-A.
In his last full season, Strider made 30 starts, finishing 20-5, with a 3.86 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, 113 ERA+ and 281 strikeouts in 186 2/3 innings pitched. This effort earned him his first and currently only All-Star appearance and a fourth-place finish in Cy Young voting.