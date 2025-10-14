Veteran Reliever Perfect Low-Risk, High-Reward FA Option for Braves
Each offseason comes with the need to make a gamble. That’s essentially what paying a free agent is much of the time. You’re paying them based on past performance in the hopes of getting similar dividends later. The Atlanta Braves will have to decide which type of free-agent gamble will be worth it.
Last year, putting stock into a reliever wasn’t in the cards. They reportedly had a deal with Jeff Hoffman, but that fell through after he failed a physical. After the bullpen was a revolving door from start to finish in 2025, it would make sense to target a free agent reliever if they can get the right guy for the right price.
One option, who is a pending free agent, fits that bill relatively well: right-hander Phil Maton. The 32-year-old has come into his own over the last two seasons while showing he can be an impact pitcher for multiple teams.
That latter aspect of it is key. It’s all too common that a relief pitcher succeeds under the guidance of a single team and then regresses the moment he goes elsewhere. Some would call them a Jesse Chavez type.
His rise can be attributed to ditching the four-seam fastball a few seasons ago in favor of his cutter and curveball. Since then, those two pitches have become lethal. Nearly all of his metrics are in the 90th percentile or better, according to Baseball Savant.
In 63 appearances split between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers, he pitched to a 2.79 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP with 81 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched. His ERA ticked up a bit in Arlington compared to St. Louis (3.52 vs 2.35), but he saw his WHIP improve (0.95 vs 1.12).
A single appearance got out of hand for him, leading to the inflated ERA. Remove the four earned runs over 1 1/3 innings, and he had a 2.07 ERA with the Rangers.
This is the type of overall consistency that could be a breath of fresh air for the Braves next season. He’d come at a cost-effective price, too. Maton is coming off a one-year, $2 million deal. He’ll be looking for a pay increase, but it shouldn’t be by much. Spotrac projects his market value to be $7.1 million per season and says he’s worth a two-year deal.
Picking him up on a two-year deal, maybe one-year with an option, at this price tag would make for a nice low-risk, high-reward option.
The lowest cost would give the Braves the flexibility to make other moves, such as retaining fellow reliever Raisel Iglesias, or going out to make an addition to the rotation or infield.
There are no rumors actually linking him to the Braves at this time. However, it would be wise for them to check in if they get the chance to.