Report: Braves Considering Surprise Starter for Game 1 vs. Padres
The Atlanta Braves will be without Chris Sale for the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres. He missed the regular season finale due to back spasms and now we won’t see him until at least the National League Division Series - should the Braves get there.
With the other key members of the rotation still resting up from a crazy weekend, it’s increasing likely they will turn to someone from Triple-A to pick up a win in Game 1.
According to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, the top candidates to get the nod are Ian Anderson, A.J. Smith-Shawver and Bryce Elder.
92.9 The Game’s Grant McAuley also suggested Hurston Waldrep along with Anderson and Smith-Shawver.
Of all the options, the most intriguing of the options is Ian Anderson. He hasn’t pitched in an MLB game in over two years. That being said, he is famously a playoff hero for the Braves and a force on the mound in October.
In eight postseason starts, Anderson has a 1.26 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. That track record of having been there before is worth rolling the dice and seeing what he can do.
It is valid to wonder how he’s done recently. It’s been a bit after all. Anderson missed virtually all of 2023 due to Tommy John Surgery. Spent all of the 2024 regular season rehabbing and returning to form.
In 10 starts in Triple-A this season, Anderson had a 3.96 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. Those season-long numbers won’t encourage too many people. However, he got better as the season went on. In three September starts, he had a 2.12 ERA. That’s much more encouraging.
After a roller-coaster season, it would be almost fitting to roll with an option like Anderson. We’ll find out soon enough.
The Braves take on the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card series starting Tuesday. First pitch of Game 1 starts at 8:38 p.m.