REPORT: Braves Ronald Acuña Jr.'s Return Could Be In Coming Days
The Atlanta Braves could see their superstar, Ronald Acuña Jr., back in the lineup as soon as this weekend during their series against the San Diego Padres.
According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, Acuña being in the lineup for Triple-A Gwinnett in Louisville, Ky., Thursday night does not rule out an activation on Friday. However, with travel (Louisville is 420 miles away), it might be more realistic that Acuña is back on Saturday or Sunday.
Ultimately, Bowman added, it all comes down to how he feels when he talks to the Braves staff on Friday. The Braves are being as cautious as possible with Acuña. If they end up having to wait a few more days, they'll be more than happy to do so.
Acuña continues to dominate in his rehab assignment. In five games for Triple-A Gwinnett, he's batting .417 with a 1.465 OPS and a solo home run. His lone run batted in is himself. He's had no trouble getting on base with seven walks in 19 plate appearances.
Acuña has been out nearly a year recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee. It's his second torn ACL, and he's now had one in both of his knees. He's made it back quicker before, but the Braves want him to be, along with fully healthy, in top shape to be his MVP-caliber self out of the gate. Last time, he wasn't quite himself until the following season. The Braves want to obviously avoid that. With the stuggles they've already dealt with regarding offensive production from the outfield, Acuña is meant to be a solution, not part of the dilemma. It will be worth the wait.
So far, he's looking like he's ready. The jump to MLB pitching has yet to be seen but the numbers are still a solid sign that he's ready for that test.