REPORT: Braves Sign Second Outfielder of International Signing Period
The Atlanta Braves signed another outfielder early on in the international signing period. According to baseball writer Francys Romero, outfield Elias Reyno is heading to the Braves organization.
Unlike other signees, the prospect out of the Dominican Republic did not have a signing bonus included in Romero’s report on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Who he trained with was not included either.
Reyno joins five-tool prospect Diego Tornes Wednesday morning in signing with the club.
Regardless of where he stands, he will provide potential outfield depth to the system. It’s been lacking with just two outfielders in the Braves’ 2024 top-30 prospects. Even if he doesn’t crack the next prospect ranking for the team, he has the opportunity to rise up to the Majors like all the others.
The Braves have had some major success in the international prospect game over the years.
One of the top examples is all-star Andruw Jones, who signed out of Curaçao in 1993, receiving a $46,000 signing bonus. Jones became one of the best outfielders in the game, winning 10 Gold Gloves and hitting 434 career home runs. Some argue he should be in the Hall of Fame.
Two other notable current players include outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and second baseman Ozzie Albies. Acuña won the 2023 National League MVP, the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year, has won three Silver Slugger Awards and is a four-time All-Star. Albies is a three-time All-Star and has won two Silver Slugger Awards.