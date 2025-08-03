REPORT: Braves To Take Time Evaluating Austin Riley
Word on the fate of Austin Riley will not be immediate. According to Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker via MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, the team will evaluate Riley over the next day or two to determine if he will go back on the injured list.
This report implies that he won’t be playing at least the first two games of the upcoming home stand that starts on Monday.
Riley was removed from Sunday’s game following a diving play he made at home plate in the effort to get Reds speedster Elly De La Cruz out. He is once again experiencing an abdominal injury, which recently had him on the 10-day injured list.
A play of the game might have cost the Braves another player. It’s a little reminiscent of how they lost Chris Sale. He made a play of the game to preserve his push for a complete game shutout, and the Braves haven’t seen him since.
Luke Williams took over for him when he stepped in to pinch-hit in the top of the third inning.
In 101 games played, Riley is batting .260 with a .738 OPS, 16 home runs and 54 RBIs. It’s been an up-and-down season for him, even when he has been healthy. Fortunately, this is an injury he has a chance to come back from. Last season, just about a year to the date, he suffered what proved to be a season-ending injury when he was hit by a pitch on the hand.
If he has to take a leave of absence, the Braves will likely bring back up Nacho Alvarez Jr. to patrol the hot corner like they did last time Riley was on the injured list. Alvarez played in eight games for the Braves, batting .200 with a .483 OPS and a handful of multi-hit games. He looked better compared to his first stint in the majors last season and could benefit from more reps in the Majors.
The Braves beat the Reds, 4-2, to win the rain-delayed MLB Speedway Classic in Bristol, Tenn. They win the series and their first rubber match in over two months. They return to Truist Park on Monday to start a weeklong homestand.
The Milwaukee Brewers will be the first team to come to town to play a three-game series starting on Monday. Because Riley’s status is up in the air, it’s hard to anticipate if there will be a related roster move ahead of the series. By the end of the series, it’s likely one will be made.