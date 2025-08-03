Braves Riley Suffers Another Injury Making Defensive Play
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley was removed from Sunday’s Speedway Series classic after reaggravating an injury. Following Luke Williams coming in to pinch hit for him, the Braves announced he was out due to lower abdominal pain.
More information on whether he misses any time will likely come after the game.
Riley has been well-known for years for his defensive efforts in clutch moments, and he bolstered that case during Sunday’s Speedway Classic against the Reds.
The 28-year-old found himself the subject of the “Play of the Game” when he made an incredible stop at third and proceeded to chase down Elly De La Cruz, who’s widely considered one of the fastest players in the MLB and made a diving tag at the plate for the out.
This was just the first ball put in play of the resumed game, which was rescheduled after a torrential downpour Saturday night.
Riley has struggled with abdominal issues in the past, and could have reaggravated his strained right abdomen, though he didn’t need to be removed from the game after the play, instead continuing and finishing the inning before being pulled.
It’s possible that the Braves simply feel a need to be cautious with Riley, as they’ve surely learned injuries are not to be trifled with– the Braves have suffered the most injury-ridden season they’ve had in a while in 2025 and are undoubtedly looking to minimize further damage.
Riley, a former two-time Silver Slugger, is an invaluable part of the Braves and has been since Josh Donaldson left in 2019.
We’re still awaiting further news on the two-time All-Star with bated breath, because this injury could go one of two ways– one, he’s simply knocked the wind out of himself or bruised a rib and will spend little to no time on the IL.
Or, worse, he could have reaggravated his old injury– the one he’s only just returned from– and will have to spend even more time on a Braves IL that seems to be claiming all the Braves’ momentum.