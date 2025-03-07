REPORT: Braves Looking into Two Free-Agent, Former All-Star Catchers
The Atlanta Braves are reportedly taking a look at two veteran, free-agent catchers. According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, they’re looking into Yasmani Grandal or James McCann.
Grandal appeared in 72 games for the Pirates last season. He had a slash line of .228/.304/.400 in 243 plate appearances. His nine home runs were his best since he hit 23 with the White Sox in 2021. He used to be someone who could guarantee 20 or more home runs a season. That time has passed. Grandal is still known for his defense behind the dish.
McCann spent the previous two seasons backing up All-Star Adley Rutschman in Baltimore. He slashed .228/.274/.382 with 14 home runs and 57 RBIs in 134 games played with the Orioles. The highlight of his career was being an All-Star, also with the White Sox, in 2019.
If either catcher gets signed, it’s likely they stick around for more than just the start of the season. They would quickly become backup catchers too.
Starting catcher Sean Murphy is only expected to be out for, at most, the first couple weeks of the regular season. So, the Braves would have to decide if these additions, while likely on cheap, one-year contracts, are upgrades over who else they already have on the roster.
Top prospect Drake Baldwin is an option to get some playing time while Murphy is out. However, the Braves would prefer not to have him wasting service time on the bench. He’ll likely head back to Triple-A Gwinnett for everyday reps once Murphy returns.
The next choice would be how they compare to Chadwick Tromp. He’s already on the 40-man roster and out of options. He would have to be designated for assignment if the Braves choose to go with another catcher. They might have to DFA him just to add either Grandal or McCann.
Other catchers currently in camp as non-roster invitees include Curt Casali and Sandy Léon.