REPORT: Reynaldo López Determined to Return to Braves Rotation
Going back to the bullpen is, shall we say, a non-starter for Reynaldo López. In a conversation with MLB.com's Mark Bowman, he said his goal is to be back in the rotation. The Atlanta Braves' 2024 All-Star has no desire to be back in the bullpen.
López is now long tossing - flat ground from 150 feet. Like Spencer Schwellenbach, the goal is to be throwing live batting practice sessions before the end of the regular season.
The right-hander has now missed all but one start this season. He went down with shoulder inflammation before the calendar turned to April and has since had shoulder surgery. He was shut down for 12 weeks from throwing and has been trying to ramp up since.
Had he been able to return this season, the bullpen would have been the only option. Like toward the end of last season, when he made an appearance as a reliever, he wasn't going to be stretched out enough to start games.
While he's certainly going to get a chance to earn another spot in the rotation, it won't be as clear-cut this time around.
Other names have emerged to compete for a spot next season. Grant Holmes and AJ Smith-Shawver might be out of the picture to start next season, but Joey Wentz and Hurston Waldrep have emerged as options, and very good ones at that.
Chris Sale, Schwellenbach and Spencer Strider are going to be locks for the rotation. That leaves two open spots and at least three options. We still don't know other options could emerge. Smith-Shawver wasn't in the conversation until the end.
Ian Anderson was looking to be a member of the rotation and has yet to pitch for the Braves this season during the regular season - though, to be fair, he's been hurt. The point is, you know what can change.
Prospects JR Ritchie or Didier Fuentes, for example's sake, could both wind up proving they are ready to jump in on Opening Day.
If López had been around most of this season like he was last season, the benefit of the doubt would be there. Maybe it still is for the Braves. It doesn't feel that way, though.
López's injury history shows that maybe he can't stay healthy enough to handle the starters workload. His 135 2/3 innings last season were the most he had thrown in five years. He ended up on the injured list twice after the All-Star Break. One of those injuries was also shoulder inflammation.
His best chance is to show that down that he's had his should cleaned up, he'll be fine.