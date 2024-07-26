Sale Strong Again, But Braves Run Themselves Into Fifth-Straight Loss
The Atlanta Braves dropped the series opener in Queens with a 3-2 loss to the New York Mets in 10 innings. They lose their fifth game in a row and watch their lead over New York for the first wild card shrink to half a game. Their cushion above the playoff line is now just one and half games.
A strong outing by Chris Sale went to waste. Another night in which the offense couldn’t get it done - ugly baserunning and defense in the late innings will do that.
Braves manager Brian Snitker expressed his frustrations following the game over Thursday night’s effort on the basepaths.
“When you’re not scoring runs, you gotta play clean baseball,” Snitker said.
The Braves took an early lead on an RBI single by Orlando Arcia in the top of the second. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor gave the Mets a 2-1 lead with a two-run shot, and a Travis d’Arnaud RBI single tied it up at two runs apiece in the top of the sixth.
With the go-ahead run on first base with one out in the top of the ninth, Whit Merrifield came into pinch run for Eddie Rosario. He stole second base but was thrown out typing to move up another 90 feet to third.
Any chance of winning it in nine were done.
In the top of the 10th, with Ramon Laureano on third base with one out, Jarred Kelenic showed bunt and Laureano strayed too far off the bag thinking a squeeze play was coming. There was no cue to bunt in that moment.
Laureano ended up getting caught in a rundown to kill any chance of taking the lead. On top of that, tempers flared between him and Mets’ catcher Francsico Alvarez.
The Braves ran themselves out of chance to win it in back-to-back innings.
“I don’t know what that was quite honest,” Snitker said. “You’re gonna have to ask them. I didn’t have anything on. We normally don’t bunt in that situation...that’s unacceptable.”
Kelenic attributed the miscue to overdoing it.
“I was just trying to do too much,” Kelenic said. “That’s all there is to it.”
Laureano said after the game he throught there was a squeeze play because Kelenic showed the bunt.
However, Laureano’s nightmare wasn’t over. In the bottom half of the 10th, Mets’ outfielder Jeff McNeil hit a flyball to right. Instead of running it down to send the game to the 11th inning, Laureano over ran it and the Mets walked it off, 3-2.
“I overran it, “Laureano said, “but I should have caught that ball. No excuses. I let the team down today for sure.”
Chris Sale had a dominant performance on the mound. He went 7 1/3 innings giving up two runs on two hits and struck out nine. It was just the second time since 2019 that he pitched into the eighth inning.
He continues to add to the resume for this year’s Cy Young. Sale’s ERA lowered to 2.68 on the season - the third best in the National League.
However, the Braves continue to struggle following the All-Star Break. Sale said after the game that the situation has to change soon.
“Especially when you know what we have in this clubhouse,” Sale said. “There’s a certain time where you have to get it going. I just hope it is sooner rather than later.”
The Braves are back Friday night for game two of their four-game series against the Mets. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.