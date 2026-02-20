Former Braves Star Freddie Freeman Confirms Next Step After Dodger Contract Expires

Freddie Freeman’s move from the Atlanta Braves to the Los Angeles Dodgers broke the hearts of Braves country in 2022. As we approach the 2026 MLB season, the former Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman indicated that it may be a lasting hurt.

After spending the last four seasons wearing the colors of the Braves’ bitter National League rival, Freeman says he hopes his final years will be spent in Dodger blue.

“I love being here. I'm from Southern California. I've had a great time,” Freeman said. “The fans, you guys [the media] treat me great. Everyone's treating my family good.

“[But] that's out of my control. “I'm not worried about another contract. Not going to bring it up [and] not going to talk about it. I’ve got two years left. I'm just an employee. I just do my job, and if they want me back, they want me back. But I think [president of baseball operations] Andrew [Friedman] and everyone know that I love being here."

His current deal still has two full years remaining, but he said Thursday that he was not worried about his future. In fact, Freeman said that he would like to play until he is 40.

Freeman, 36, is entering his 17th big league season in 2026. 12 of those came with the Braves, where he was the cornerstone of the franchise, winning an MVP in 2020, a World Series in 2021, and making the All-Star team five times. The model of consistency at the plate has continued to hold for Los Angeles.

Since joining the Dodgers in 2022, he has taken it to the next level at the plate. Over his four full seasons, he has slashed a combined .310/.391/.516 with 96 home runs, 381 RBI, and an OPS+ of 151. He has been to four All-Star games, finished with MVP votes, and won two more World Series titles.

Freeman has really benefited from being wedged between two other former MVPs in a loaded Dodger lineup.

Injuries have started to creep up on Freeman, as he has appeared in 147 games in each of the last two seasons after not missing more than four games in five straight years. In 2025, Freeman was recovering from an ankle surgery that hampered him throughout the season.

The news will disappoint Braves fans who may have been hoping their former cornerstone piece would find a way to come back home.

But in his place, Matt Olson has been an outstanding player for his hometown team. The Parkview grad is slashing .261/.354/.505 with 146 home runs, 435 RBI, and an OPS+ of 135. His trophy case has grown, too, with a pair of All-Star Game appearances, a Silver Slugger, and a Gold Glove.