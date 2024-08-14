Soler Making Braves Trade Re-Acquisition Look Stellar
The Atlanta Braves are starting to get their act together a bit, especially offensively. Since being shut out in back-to-back games on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6, the Braves have averaged averaged 5.7 runs per game.
This offensive surge has seen outfielder Jorge Soler find his stride in the Braves lineup. Soler’s first few games once he rejoined the team would have raised questions if the move was worth it. He had just one hit and two walks in his first 13 plate appearances (.091/.231/.091 slash line). He also struck out five times.
When a team is desperate for offensive help and the reinforcements looks worse, it makes things look bleak. But Soler has gotten going and is looking the player the Braves were hoping he'd be when they traded for him. In 35 plate appearances across eight games, he’s batting .379 with a 1.348 OPS, four home runs and 10 RBIs. His discipline has also improved as his strikeout rate is down to 22% in that span. It’s still not great, but the overall results are still good.
Soler has had a hit in seven of those eight games and has had three multi-hit games.
Some guys just like to play in Atlanta. It’s not even the first time we’ve seen this from Soler, let alone other members of the Braves staff who have performed better as members of the team.
When he was acquired in 2021, he was batting .192 with a .658 OPS and a 78 OPS+ across 94 games. Following his acquisition, he batted .269 with a .882 OPS with a 131 OPS+. He also had 14 home runs in 55 games vs 13 in those first 94 games.
Soler went on to win World Series MVP a few months later.
It’s looking like there’s a chance that the magic can be found again. While there’s other issues that still need to be addressed on the team, this deadline move is looking pretty good.