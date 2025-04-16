Spencer Strider Reaches Career Milestone in Return to Braves Rotation
Spencer Strider reached a career milestone in his first game back with the Atlanta Braves. He recorded his 500th career strikeout when he sat down Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Addison Barger in the bottom of the fifth inning.
According to the Atlanta Braves Twitter/X account, he’s the fastest primary starter by innings pitched to reach the mark. This is among those who have made at least 50% of their appearances as a starter.
He is the 37th player in Braves history to record 500 strikeouts in a Braves uniform.
Along with his milestone, Strider pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five. His 500th punchout was his final of the day. He threw 97 pitches, his highest so far since returning to live action, with 58 of those being for strikes (59%).
He had a solid start when you consider he’s pitching in a Major League game for the first time in 376 days. His level of play out of the gate can allow the Braves to exhale a bit with the struggles the starting rotation has had in the early weeks of the season.
Entering Wednesday, the Braves' rotation has a 4.70 ERA.
Strider returned from a UCL injury that he suffered two starts into the 2024 season. He had a brace put in his elbow instead of getting Tommy John surgery, which allowed him to return as soon as he did.
In 32 starts during his last full season, he finished with a 3.86 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and a 109 ERA+ in 186 2/3 innings. He led the National League in strikeouts with 281. This earned him an All-Star appearance, and he finished fourth in the Cy Young Award voting.