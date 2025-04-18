Team USA Projected to Have Single Braves Rep on WBC Roster
The identity of Team USA for the World Baseball Classic is starting to materialize. The Atlanta Braves alumni make up a bulk of the coaching staff. However, just one current player is projected to take the field for America.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D Rymer projected Austin Riley to be part a "perfect" Team USA's roster. He would make his first apperances in the WBC and serve in a bench role. The starting job at third base went to Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles.
Rymer likes Riley for the power he brings and his ability to play both corners of the infield.
"Riley would likewise provide pop off the bench, with the ability to play both third and first in a pinch," Rymer said.
Riley has played 21 career games at first base in the Major Leagues. He last played the position for part of a game in 2022. In theory, that's an option. It's unsure how likely he would actually play first base.
While Henderson has played third base in the Majors, he's primarily a shortstop for the O's. Bobby Witt Jr. takes that postiion in this projection. So, in an effort to get Henderson in the starting lineup, it meant bumping Riley to the bench.
He made the hypothetical Team USA roster over other notable American third basemen, such as Alex Bregman, who could opt to play for Team Israel. There is likely an assumption too that Manny Machado, who was born and raised in Miami, would play for the Dominican Republic like he has previously.
Other American Braves players such as Matt Olson, Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, Chris Sale and Sean Murphy, were left out.
Big seasons by Murphy and Strider could potentially get them spots on the roster. However, it's much tighter at other positions. Matt Olson probably isn't beating out Bryce Harper or Pete Alonso. Harris likely isn't beating out Aaron Judge, who is a twp-time MVP and the team captain, or Jackson Merrill and Corbin Carroll, who are both All-Stars.
Outside of Riley, there is a good chance Braves fans will have to look to other countries to pull for their favorite players.
Riley has been one of the few bats in the lineup that has had a solid season early on. He has a slashline of .284/.321/.541 with five home runs and 12 RBIs. Nearly all of his production has come in his last 11 games. In that span, he's slashing .383/.408/.702 with four home runs and 11 RBIs.