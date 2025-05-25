Teammates Who Helped Braves Chris Sale Get His Season Back On Track
Chris Sale continues to turn his season around. The reigning Cy Young Award winner on the Atlanta Braves staff has a 1.64 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP in his last six starts.
Turning things around is territory that Sale is very familiar with. However, he doesn't go at it alone. He's out there trying to get others thoughts to ensure he's doing what ever it takes. Two fellow members of the starting rotation got a shoutout for their efforts.
Sale cited Grant Holmes as a teammate who helped him figure out his arm slot to get back on track. Holmes added that Spencer Schwellenbach was a big factor too. While he gave most of the credit to Schwellenbach, Holmes said he still "gave his two cents as well."
The eight-time all star made certain adjustments and the two pitchers agreed with it. Sale has never been one to take all the credit either. Holmes said its a testament to who Sale is a person to want to get the help and give credit where it's due.
"I feel like he's one of those guys who isn't to big [to] get help from others," Holmes said. "He's just like us but a lot better. He's a great teammate, a great leader, and he also listens."
Home runs have still been an issue at times for Sale. He's allowed a home run in back-to-back starts, but he did keep the ball in the yard for three of his four previous starts before that. However, he's been able to escape trouble and keep things from getting out of hand elsewhere, and it's been a huge difference. It's allowed his ERA to lower from 6.17 on April 19 to 3.36 just over a month later.
Holmes has been a strong constributor as starter as well this season. In his last seven starts, he's pitched at least into the sixth inning every time. He's even pitched into the eighth inning this season.