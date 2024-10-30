Three More Atlanta Braves Prospects to Watch in 2025
While the Atlanta Braves remain in win-now mode, they still give fans a reason to be excited about the future. They have some top prospects who could be joining in the fight for a World Series crown as soon as next season.
Here are three more prospects to watch heading into 2025.
This is a continuation of a prospect highlight on Atlanta Braves on SI. To see the first three prospects highlighted this offseason, click here.
Cam Caminiti - Pitcher, No. 1 Prospect
OK, so the odds of seeing this guy next season are almost zero. The Braves' 24th-overall pick was drafted less than six months ago and isn’t projected to be in the Majors until 2028. However, he’s the top prospect in the organization and the cousin of the late former NL MVP, Ken Caminiti.
The ceiling on this new prospect is high. He tops 98 mph on his fastball and commands it well. On the 20-80 scale, he’s rated as a 55, which is above average. That aforementioned fastball is rated a 60.
He made one appearance in the Minors last season after being drafted, pitching three innings for the Augusta GreenJackets.
So, while you won’t see him in an Atlanta Braves uniform in 2025, it’s best to be on the lookout for how far he rises through the Minors during his first real season in professional baseball.
Nacho Alvarez Jr. - Shortstop, No. 4 Prospect
Braves fans got to see their first look at Alvarez during the 2024 season. He was called up after Ozzie Albies sustained a wrist injury that took him out for eight weeks. However, Alvarez’s first MLB latest was about a week and a half.
He went 3-for-30 (.100) with zero extra-base hits, driving in no runs and he never drew a walk.
Has Albies been healthy, the 21-year-old shortstop wouldn’t have been called up, so he gets a pass for not being ready. The Braves were in a trial-and-error phase with all the injuries. They had to see if that would workout.
That being said, Alvarez will likely be back up in 2025 at some point. He finished his Triple-A stint batting .297 with an .861 OPS, 10 home runs and 42 RBIs.
Drue Hackenberg - Pitcher, No. 9 Prospect
Hackenburg quickly rose to Triple-A during his second season in professional baseball. The 22-year-old righty had a strong Triple-A debut. In four starts, he had a 1.52 ERA and held hitters to a .175 opponent’s average.
He’s not projected to make his MLB debut until 2026. Getting a full season in Triple-A wouldn’t hurt, but the Braves might need the extra spot starter at some point. If he’s dealing, he could make his debut sometime next season.
Just ask Spencer Schwellenbach if he was supposed to be in the rotation last season. Anything can happen.