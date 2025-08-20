Tracking Matt Olson's Iron Man Streak: Charlie Hustle Surpassed
Matt Olson had a big night for the Atlanta Braves, but he made history by simply taking the field to start the game. He played in his 746th consecutive game, moving him past Pete Rose on the all-time list.
It’s now the 12th-longest streak in MLB history and the fourth longest dating back to the start of divisional play in 1969. Among current Iron Man streaks, it’s the longest by far, nearly double Pete Alonso’s streak of 379 games.
Of these 746 games, 612 have been with the Braves. Once he plays 129 more straight games, he’ll have the franchise record as well. That will occur on the 93rd game of the 2026 season.
The schedule for next season is not out yet, but when it does, we’ll be able to pinpoint an exact date.
Olson made the most of his milestone game. He went 4-for-5 with three runs scored in the comeback effort over the Chicago White Sox.
In 126 games played, he’s batting .273 with a .831 OPS, 19 home runs and 72 RBIs. His 4.4 WAR entering Tuesday’s game is the highest on the team and the fourth best of his career, with a month and a half to bump it up even higher.
Along with his production at the plate, he’s one of the top defenders on the team and one of the top defenders at his position in MLB. His 15 defensive runs saved (DRS) is the best in baseball.
He’s a solid favorite to win the Gold Glove, which he was a finalist for last season and has won twice before.
His career at times feels like a bit of a roller coaster, but he’s out there for a reason. He provides a consistent veteran presence to the middle of the order and gets the job done.
Other Iron Man Milestones Ahead
This is the last Iron Man milestone Olson can reach this season, but there are few he can pass in 2026.
Seventeen games into next season, he would pass Hall of Fame second baseman Nellie Fox (798), and two games later, he would reach the 800-game plateau. He can also reach 900 consecutive games next season and be within striking distance of 1,000 games heading into 2027.
By then, he would pass the legendary Stan Musial’s streak of 895 games and lock in the eighth-longest iron man streak ever.
For those wondering how long it will take to pass Cal Ripken Jr.'s record of 2,632 consecutive games played, he has 1,887 more to go. Olson would need to stick around until midway through his age-42 season in 2036.