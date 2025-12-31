Former Braves Outfielder Finds Landing Spot with Chicago White Sox

A former Atlanta Braves outfielder has found a new home for at least the spring. According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, Jarred Kelenic has signed a minor-league contract with the Chicago White Sox with an invite to Spring Training.

White Sox news: OF Jarred Kelenic is joining the team as a non-roster invite. Just 26, Kelenic spent the last couple years in the Braves organization after being a first round pick with the Mets. He’s still trying to find his groove at the plate. Has a career .658 OPS. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) December 31, 2025

While there isn't a guarantee that the 26-year-old outfielder will see action in the major leagues or even stay in the White Sox system, during the 2026 season, Kelenic has a chance at a fresh start. Somewhere, there could be a chance for him to reach his former high expectations.

Once a top prospect in the Seattle Mariners' system, it's been a turbulent career for Kelenic. While he's always looked solid in Triple-A, something about his bat has yet to truly translate to the Major Leagues.

The Braves had hoped to harness that bat. For a moment in the summer of 2024, it looked like they had. He cooled off, and he's been looking to heat up ever since.

He was acquired by Atlanta ahead of the 2024 season in a multi-player trade that included six total players. The Braves needed an outfielder, and this was an opportunity to tap into what could be a long-term option.

There was a span of 33 games where he was thriving near the top of the order. From May 21 to June 29, he batted .316 with a .937 OPS, seven home runs and 19 RBIs. Kelenic truly looked like he wasn't just finding his stride. He was appearing to be reaching an All-Star form. In a way, that was expected of him. He had been ranked higher than Julio Rodriguez at a time in the Seattle system.

Unfortunately for him, he cool off for the remainder of the season. By the final month, he wasn't seeing much action. In the final 63 games, he batted .171 with a .548 OPS, six home runs and 19 RBIs. In September, he played in just 10 games, starting eight of them.

When the page turned to 2025, he was set to platoon with Bryan De La Cruz in the outfield while Ronald Acuña Jr. was finsihing up his recovery from a torn ACL. He saw action in 24 games, batting .167 with two home runs and two RBIs. Over a year later, his bat was the same cool temperature it had been since his all-star-caliber streak.

He was optioned to Triple-A, and while he was recalled over the summer, he never saw action with the Braves again. The Braves opted to outright him after the regular season, and he chose to elect free agency.

In the end, he's still only 26 years old. While that is an age where some are expected to have things figured out, there is still a chance for him to carve out a more established career for himself. Perhaps in a setting like the White Sox where the pressure off during a rebuild, he can let loose.

